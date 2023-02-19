Neil Critchley sacked by QPR after just two months in job with club in bottom half of Championship

Neil Critchley has been sacked by Queens Park Rangers after just over two months in the job.

Critchley was appointed on December 11 following Michael Beale's departure to Rangers, but oversaw just one win in his 12 games in charge.

QPR were booed off at home on Tuesday after losing 3-0 to Sunderland which left them 17th in the Championship, 10 points above the relegation zone.

And a 3-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon proved to be the final straw for the former Blackpool manager.

QPR were top of the table when they beat Wigan on October 22 but that was their last home win, with just one victory in their last 17 matches.

In a statement released by the west London club, CEO Lee Hoos said: "It is hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision so early into Neil's tenure with the club.

However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the board felt it had to act.

QPR's eight managers in a decade Harry Redknapp - November 2012 to February 2015

Chris Ramsey - February 2015 to November 2015

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink - December 2015 to November 2016

Ian Holloway - November 2016 to May 2018

Steve McClaren - May 2018 to April 2019

Mark Warburton - May 2019 to June 2022

Michael Beale - June 2022 to November 2022

Neil Critchley - December 2022 to February 2023

"There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

"He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool."

Director of Football Les Ferdinand added: "Unfortunately, things have not worked out how any of us would have liked.

QPR's next five fixtures Blackburn (H) - Saturday February 25, 3pm

Rotherham (A) - Saturday March 4, 3pm

Watford (H) - Saturday March 11, 3pm

Blackpool (A) - Tuesday March 14, 7.45pm

Birmingham (H) - Tuesday March 18, 3pm

"As we enter into a critical stage of the season, we understand the need for a swift appointment to be made.

Stability is key to the success of a football club and this season has presented challenges which have denied us that stability.

"For us to move forward we must all learn from what has happened and pull together."

Critchley's assistants Mike Garrity and Iain Brunskill have also left Loftus Road.