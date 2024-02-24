Stan Bowles: QPR legend dies aged 75

Stan Bowles was diagnosed with with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015; Former QPR star held a cult hero status within the fanbase during his 315 appearances for the west London club

QPR legend Stan Bowles has died aged 75 with the club paying tribute by calling him "one of QPR's greatest players".

Bowles started his career as an apprentice at Manchester City, later joining Fourth Division Crewe and then Carlisle.

After signing for QPR in 1972, Bowles went on to make 315 league appearances, scoring 97 goals over seven seasons, and was part of the team which finished runners-up to Liverpool in the old First Division under Dave Sexton in 1975-76.

QPR said in a club statement: "It is with a heavy heart we have learned that QPR icon Stan Bowles sadly passed away this evening (Saturday), aged 75.

"All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. May he rest in peace.

"The club will be confirming how we will be paying a fitting tribute to Stan in due course."

Regarded as one of England's top talents as well as a maverick, Bowles moved to Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough in 1979, but just a year later joined Second Division Leyton Orient.

Despite his talents, Bowles won just five England caps, his only international goal coming against Wales at Ninian Park in 1974.

Bowles wound down his playing career back in west London with Brentford and retired in 1984.

Upon being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Bowles moved back to Manchester to be cared for by his eldest daughter, Andria.

In 2017, QPR hosted a benefit match in Bowles' honour, playing against Bournemouth to help raise funds for his continuing care.