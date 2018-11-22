Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to meet Leicester City team

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Leicester next week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet the Leicester City team next week and pay tribute to victims of the helicopter crash.

The Duke and Duchess will visit the tribute site near the King Power Stadium where the club's owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people were killed in the crash.

Srivaddhanaprabha was known personally by the Duke, who is the president of the Football Association.

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Vichai, said it was an "honour" to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"For Their Royal Highnesses to visit the city to pay their respects personally is a remarkable gesture of compassion to the families of those who lost their lives, to the staff and players of the club and to the people of the city whose lives were touched by my father," he said.

The Duke and Duchess will also be introduced to volunteers who helped to relocate the thousands of tributes which were left outside the stadium following the accident.

They will also hear from the charities supported by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and hear how his £1m donation to the University of Leicester will be used to help fund medical research.

Aiyawatt added: "Together with our community partners, we intend to showcase some of the best of Leicester - both in the way the city has come together in the face of such tragedy and in the great work we will continue to undertake in my father's name as part of our commitment to his legacy."