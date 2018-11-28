Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

0:49 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate pay respect to the five who died in the Leicester helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate pay respect to the five who died in the Leicester helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid tribute to the five people killed in a helicopter crash, including Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Thai businessman was one of five people who died outside the King Power Stadium last month when their helicopter came down on October 27.

William and Catherine visited the crash site as part of a visit to the city on Wednesday and were greeted by Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt, daughter Aroonroong and widow Aimon.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge lays flowers in tribute to victims of the helicopter crash at Leicester City's King Power Stadium

The Duchess laid flowers at the tribute site outside the stadium and a condolence card left with the bouquet, which read: "To Vichai and all those who died in this terrible tragedy, you will be dearly missed. Our sincere condolences to the city of Leicester."

Prince William and Catherine were given a tour of the club's stadium from vice-chairman Aiyawatt while they also heard about charities his father supported, before later visiting the University of Leicester.

The royal couple meet with Leicester City players at the King Power Stadium

During a speech at the stadium, Prince William said: "We knew Vichai as a man who cared deeply about his family and also his community. He, of course, was a man of wealth, but that wealth did not leave him disconnected from those around him. He believed in giving back.

"Catherine and I also wanted to come to Leicester because of what the people of this city, and fans of this club, have shown us all over the last few weeks.

"In 2016, this football club did something that should have been impossible. Against odds that are now the stuff of legend, you took on the Goliaths and superstars of the world's most famous football league.

1:22 The Duke of Cambridge described Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as a 'man who cared deeply about his family and also his community' during a personal tribute to the former Leicester owner. The Duke of Cambridge described Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha as a 'man who cared deeply about his family and also his community' during a personal tribute to the former Leicester owner.

"In powering past them all to win the title, you wrote the best underdog story in the history of modern sport.

"And when the man that led this club to victory died so tragically, the people of this city revealed with their outpouring of admiration, that they too shared much of the character that was so central to who Vichai was."

Leicester club captain Wes Morgan, striker Jamie Vardy and manager Claude Puel were among the club's representatives at the event.

Along with Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, those killed in the helicopter crash were his employees Kaveporn Punpare and Nursara Suknamai, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also a professional pilot.