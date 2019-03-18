Wes Morgan extends Leicester contract until 2020

Wes Morgan has signed a one-year extension to his Leicester contract

Wes Morgan has signed a one-year extension to his Leicester contract, keeping him at the club until 2020.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers recently told the Foxes board he wanted the club captain, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, to stay.

Morgan, 35, who led the club to their shock 2016 Premier League title win, has played 23 times this term, scoring the 90th-minute winner at the weekend in Leicester's 2-1 win at Burnley.

2:59 Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win against Burnley in the Premier League. Highlights from Leicester's 2-1 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

"It means a lot to me. We've been through so many ups and downs together as a Football Club, and I've been right at the heart of it from the very beginning, so to extend my time here means very much to me and I'm very happy," Morgan told the club's website.

A career like no other 📈

A captain like no other 🏆#WesSigns pic.twitter.com/fDZL4dbkMi — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2019

"I can see a very, very bright future for Leicester City. We've got a lot of young players who have so much potential and even the current players we've got, we've got so much experience, we've been through it all and we can help the younger players to achieve their full potential.

"It's all about not being individuals, it's all about everyone collectively chipping in, doing their part, to help the greater cause, which is making Leicester City successful."

Morgan has made 292 appearances and scored 13 goals for the Foxes since moving to the King Power Stadium in 2012 from Nottingham Forest.

In a career that has spanned all four of England's top divisions, the former Jamaica international has been named in the Football League's Team of the Decade, the Championship Team of the Year three times, as well as the PFA Team of the Year in 2015/16.