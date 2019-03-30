Brendan Rodgers says Leicester will adopt cup-final mentality

2:45 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers praised his 'fantastic group of players' saying they showed 'great tactical idea' after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers praised his 'fantastic group of players' saying they showed 'great tactical idea' after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester will treat each of their six remaining Premier League games like a cup final after easing to a third straight win over Bournemouth.

Captain Wes Morgan and top scorer Jamie Vardy scored in either half as the Foxes went level on points with seventh-place Wolves with a 2-0 victory.

Having now taken nine points from his four games at the helm and with a European place potentially within the Foxes' grasp, Rodgers wants his side to maintain the high level of their recent performances.

"The reason I came is that they're a fantastic group of players," said the Northern Irishman. "It is going to take time to holistically get over our ideas so it becomes the norm for the players.

Rodgers has won three games in a row after defeat in his opening game to Watford

"What they have shown is a wonderful appetite to learn and embrace how we want them to play.

"Like I say they have shown really good tactical ideas in the games and that is very pleasing.

The ex-Swansea and Liverpool boss added: "We want to do our best until the end and treat every game like a real cup final.

"If you want to succeed in the game you have to put maximum intensity into it and in the Premier League every game is tough and is a real challenge.

"I think we've seen that today, the hunger in the players and how focused they were on the game.

"We had a lot of chances and opportunities but we took the most important ones and kept a clean sheet which is equally important."

Tributes to former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha dominated the afternoon

Victory came on another emotional day at the King Power Stadium, where the club again paid tribute to former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of what would have been his 61st birthday next week.

Fans were given a free beer and a cupcake before kick-off, while during the game a minute's applause took place in the 61st minute led by son Aiyawatt.

Rodgers has only been at the club less than five weeks but was delighted his side could produce a performance fitting of Srivaddhanaprabha's memory.

Vardy's header put the result beyond doubt

He added: "They understand the real special contribution he made to the club because without Vichai the club would not be where it is today.

"It is an incredible story and a sad story. But we want to use that legacy and that feeling that has been left behind to inspire this next period for the football club.

"His son is in charge and is really excited about what we're trying to do. It was a game for his memory today and a really good performance thankfully."