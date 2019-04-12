Brendan Rodgers hopes Leicester learn from Newcastle defeat

5:15 Brendan Rodgers admits his Leicester side didn't create enough chances Brendan Rodgers admits his Leicester side didn't create enough chances

​​​​​​Brendan Rodgers hopes Leicester will learn from a disappointing display that saw them lose 1-0 to Newcastle on Friday Night Football.

The Foxes were looking for for a fifth Premier League win in a row, but struggled to create chances against a compact Newcastle side.

Their only clear opening came in the 80th minute when Jamie Vardy lifted the ball over the bar.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Leicester manager Rodgers, who was appointed in late February, said: "It was interesting to watch the team because it is the first time I have really seen us in this type of game where we have to break them down, and I think it's an area where the team has struggled but hopefully in time we will get better at that.

"There are lots of things for us to work on and analyse and we will be better for it.

"The players will be disappointed. They have been brilliant since we came in and this has been the first real disappointment for them.

"They are a very honest group of players and we will go away and analyse it and see where we can be better. The goal we can do better with the second and third ball and then we concede. It's something we will go away and reflect on and hopefully be better and take into the next game."

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute when he headed in from Matt Ritchie's cross.

Leicester now finish the season with games against West Ham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea as they look to secure a seventh-place finish.

"We are seeing them under pressure," said Rodgers. "If you come in during pre-season then it's all quite nice and then the season starts.

"This was the first time I'd seen this type of game and there are areas where we can be much better, sometimes it's the speed of the pass, sometimes it's positioning. We have been working for just over four weeks, they are a great group of players that will get better.

"It was always going to be a difficult game for us. In the first half we were too slow with the ball, whenever you play against that type of team that defend deep you have to be quicker and cleaner through the defensive lines and I don't think we did that quick enough. Second half was a bit better but technically we need to be better in those types of games."