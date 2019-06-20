Leicester City's Premier League opener against Wolves rescheduled

Leicester City to kick off their Premier League season against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester City's opening match of the season at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers has been rescheduled for Sunday, August 11.

Leicester had been due to host Wolves on Saturday, August 10 at 3pm. However, due to Wolves' potential involvement in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, August 8, both clubs have agreed to move the fixture to 2pm the next day.

Wolves face Northern Ireland's Crusaders or Faroe Islands' B36 Torshavn in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League but their passage to the third qualifying round would not be confirmed until August 1, leaving little time for supporters to make arrangements to attend the match.

As a result, both clubs, in consultation with the Premier League, decided an alteration was necessary.

On their club website, Leicester City said: "The decision has been taken to provide certainty to supporters of both clubs planning to attend the match as early as possible and to avoid the possibility of plans being disrupted at short notice."