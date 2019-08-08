Dennis Praet: Leicester agree £18m fee with Sampdoria

Dennis Praet is set to join Leicester after the club agreed a fee of around £18m with Sampdoria, Sky Sports News has learned.

The Belgian midfielder arrived at Leicester's training complex on Thursday morning for his medical.

Leicester have had a long-standing interest in Praet, who Sky Sports News understand is keen to leave Sampdoria and play in the Premier League.

Praet's representatives were also reported to be exploring options of a possible move to Italian side AC Milan and Spanish club Valencia.

The 25-year-old joined Sampdoria in 2016 in from Anderlecht for a fee of £9.2m, and has played 98 times in Serie A.

Sampdoria boss Eusebio Di Francesco said: "I will miss Praet, he's one of the best midfielders in Italy.

"Now we'll see what to do in midfield and attack, where we have very few alternatives."

Praet played with Leicester's new signing Youri Tielemans in their time together at Anderlecht.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month.