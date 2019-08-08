Dennis Praet signs for Leicester from Sampdoria for £18m on five-year contract

Dennis Praet has joined Leicester on a five-year deal

Leicester have completed the signing of midfielder Dennis Praet from Sampdoria for £18m on a five-year contract.

The transfer was not formally confirmed until 7pm but with the relevant paperwork having been completed before the 5pm Thursday deadline, the deal has gone through.

Praet had been linked with a possible move to AC Milan and Valencia.

But the Belgian arrived at Leicester's training complex on Thursday morning for his medical and he has now become manager Brendan Rodgers' fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old will be familiar with at least one other of those signings, having played alongside fellow midfielder Youri Tielemens at Anderlecht and also for Belgium.

Praet joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016 for a fee of £9.2m, and played 105 times in all competitions for the Genoa-based club.