Hamza Choudhury can be first British-Asian to play for England, says Michael Chopra

Hamza Choudhury has started all Leicester's league games so far this term

Hamza Choudhury is in pole position to become the first British-Asian to play for England, according to Michael Chopra.

The ball-winning midfielder was on the fringes of Leicester's squad under Claudio Ranieri before making his Premier League debut during Claude Puel's 14-month tenure following a successful loan spell at Burton.

Choudhury, who is of mixed Bangladeshi and Caribbean heritage, was used sparingly by Brendan Rodgers in the first few months of his reign but has now established himself as a mainstay in Leicester's midfield, alongside Wilfred Ndidi.

Michael Chopra captained England at youth-team level

Former Newcastle striker Chopra remains one of the most recognisable British-Asian players of the Premier League era and the ex-England U21 international believes big things are in the offing for Choudhury, as well as Swansea's Yan Dhanda.

"If you look at the boy at Leicester, Choudhury, I think he is the only one at this moment in time who has got a chance [of earning an England call up in the near future]," Chopra told Sky Sports News.

Former Newcastle and Sunderland striker Michael Chopra says there's a need for more Asian footballers at all levels of the English game, speaking as part of our 'Tackling Racism' series 👉 https://t.co/ETVmq3J9Ny pic.twitter.com/L2LQoDAwyn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 28, 2019

"He's playing in the Premier League as a young boy but you've also got the boy at Swansea, Yan Dhanda.

0:28 Swansea attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda says he is proud to be part of the British-Asian footballing community and hopes he can inspire more players to come through Swansea attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda says he is proud to be part of the British-Asian footballing community and hopes he can inspire more players to come through

"Whether they are good enough to play for the England national team is another thing because there is so much competition and there are so many good young English players.

"Hopefully an Asian player will come through and play for England at some stage but we still could be talking about it taking some time."

Choudhury has made seven appearances for England at U21 level

Why Choudhury has England potential

Sky Sports News' Midlands reporter Rob Dorsett:

Hamza Choudhury has steadily grown in confidence and reliability since I watched him make his Leicester debut two years ago. He is hugely well-respected and liked within the Leicester squad, and Brendan Rodgers sees him as an important asset going forward.

He's already a real favourite with the Leicester supporters, having been born and bred in Leicestershire. His reading of the game shows a footballing maturity beyond his years, he has pace to burn, and a rare aggression in the tackle that sets him aside from many other midfielders.

Choudhury broke through at Leicester under Claude Puel

His performances on the international stage with England U21s have been equally impressive. He was one of the few players to come out of the summer's U21 Euros with real credit, and I know Aidy Boothroyd feels if he continues to progress as he has so far, he will be a key player for both the junior team and (eventually) the senior team in due course.

It wouldn't surprise me at all if Boothroyd is right, and he becomes the first British-Asian to represent the England senior team. It would be an important cultural moment, and rich reward for a good guy and an even better player.

The latest instalment of our 'Tackling Racism' series on Sky Sports News can be seen on Monday September 2, hosted by Dharmesh Sheth and focusing on British-Asians in football.