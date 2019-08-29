Rachid Ghezzal and Fousseni Diabate close to Leicester exit

Rachid Ghezzal arrived at Leicester from Monaco 12 months ago

Leicester wingers Rachid Ghezzal and Fousseni Diabate are close to completing deals to leave the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Olympiakos are working to complete a loan deal to sign Algerian winger Ghezzal before the Greek transfer window closes on Saturday.

The 27-year-old cost Claude Puel £12m from Monaco a year ago.

Meanwhile, French Ligue 1 club Dijon are in talks to complete a deal for Diabate, who is also surplus to requirements at the King Power.

Negotiations are ongoing, but it is thought the Foxes would prefer a deal with an obligation to buy.

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs' can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...