Employee's family suing late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's estate

The family of an employee of the late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is suing his estate and his family's King Power duty-free business for more than £7million.

Former beauty queen Nusara Suknamai was one of five people killed when Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crashed and burst into flames at the King Power Stadium last year, and her family filed a lawsuit in Thailand for 300m Thai baht on Monday.

Pinit Laksanavisit - the family's lawyer - said the suit was filed in the Bangkok Civil Court because Thai law holds the aircraft's owner responsible for any harm to passengers.

"Mr. Vichai was the owner of that helicopter and also there was the name of King Power on it," he told the Associated Press.

Pinit said Nussara's family had been in talks for more than 10 months with representatives of the Sriwatanaprapa family and King Power.

"It seems they are trying to get away from their responsibility," Pinit said, while also confirming an initial court hearing is scheduled for November 26 but his clients remain open to negotiating a settlement.

Aviation accident investigators determined the crash occurred when the pilot lost control of the aircraft shortly after take-off because of a mechanical fault.

Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch said last December that the mechanism linking the pilot's pedals with the tail rotor blades became disconnected, resulting in the helicopter making an uncontrollable right turn before it spun and crashed outside the stadium.

Tributes were laid outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium on October 29 2018 in honour of those who died in the helicopter crash nearby

Nusara, 33, was a runner-up in 2005 Thailand's Miss Universe competition before entering Vichai's employment.

Vichai was one of Thailand's wealthiest businessmen, who prospered through his family's ownership of the King Power duty-free chain.

Before his death at age 63, Forbes magazine estimated his business empire to be worth £3.93billion ($4.88bn), making him the fifth-richest person in Thailand at the time.

He oversaw Leicester - as 5,000-1 outsiders - winning the Premier League title for the first time in 2016.

Representatives for King Power declined to comment on the lawsuit, while Leicester City also declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.