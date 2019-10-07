Leicester Police start inquiries into Hamza Choudhury racist abuse on social media

Hamza Choudhury came on as a second-half sub in Leicester's loss at Anfield

Leicestershire Police are making initial inquiries after receiving a report of racist tweets directed at Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The 22-year-old, who is of mixed Bangladeshi and Caribbean descent, was racially abused on social media following Leicester's 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday.

Leicester said they were appalled by the abuse and revealed on Saturday they had reported it to the police.

A Leicester City spokesman told Sky Sports News: "We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

"Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible."