Islam Slimani could seal £7.8m Monaco switch from Leicester

Islam Slimani's Leicester deal expires in 2021

Islam Slimani's impressive form on loan at Monaco could see Leicester City lose their former record signing for as little as £7.8m, Sky Sports News has been told.

It is understood the Ligue 1 club has an option to buy the Algeria striker and sources abroad say the fee is a quarter of the £29m Leicester paid for him in 2016.

However, insiders at the Premier League side dispute claims the fee is so low and are expecting considerably more for a player who has outscored Neymar and Memphis Depay in the French top-flight this season.

Slimani, who has earned rave reviews for his performances at the Ligue 1 club, has scored five goals and set up another six in seven games.

His most recent strike, converting a Cesc Fabregas pass on Sunday, helped Monaco beat Rennes 3-2 and move out of the relegation zone.

Slimani is currently on a season-long loan from Leicester, where he netted 13 times in 46 matches, and his contract expires in 2021.