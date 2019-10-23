Islam Slimani could seal £7.8m Monaco switch from Leicester
Algeria striker currently on loan with the Ligue 1 club
By Paul Gilmour
Last Updated: 23/10/19 11:12am
Islam Slimani's impressive form on loan at Monaco could see Leicester City lose their former record signing for as little as £7.8m, Sky Sports News has been told.
It is understood the Ligue 1 club has an option to buy the Algeria striker and sources abroad say the fee is a quarter of the £29m Leicester paid for him in 2016.
However, insiders at the Premier League side dispute claims the fee is so low and are expecting considerably more for a player who has outscored Neymar and Memphis Depay in the French top-flight this season.
Slimani, who has earned rave reviews for his performances at the Ligue 1 club, has scored five goals and set up another six in seven games.
His most recent strike, converting a Cesc Fabregas pass on Sunday, helped Monaco beat Rennes 3-2 and move out of the relegation zone.
Slimani is currently on a season-long loan from Leicester, where he netted 13 times in 46 matches, and his contract expires in 2021.