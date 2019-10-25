Brendan Rodgers: Should Leicester manager be considered for the top jobs?

After Leicester broke Premier League records with their 9-0 win at Southampton, should Brendan Rodgers be considered for some of the biggest managerial jobs?

The Northern Irishman masterminded the St Mary's victory that saw Leicester record the biggest away win in the Premier League and match the overall record for the largest ever win.

The result has sent the Foxes into second ahead of the remaining weekend games - going above Manchester City - and will only raise Rodgers' pedigree in England further as he looks to re-establish his reputation after his spell at Liverpool.

With Leicester "worrying the so-called big six", as Jamie Carragher put it on co-commentary for Sky Sports, should Rodgers be under consideration for some of the top jobs in football?

Gary Neville thinks so, saying: "If you look at what he achieved at Liverpool, then at Celtic, and what he is now doing at Leicester, we always talk about foreign coaches having philosophies and values and Rodgers improves teams, plays good football and he is quite innovative.

"He does seem to be a great coach in terms of the players enjoying working with him and I'm asking the question now of why he wouldn't be seen as one of the next big coaches of one of the big clubs.

Leicester's record-breaking evening Leicester recorded the joint-largest ever margin of victory in Premier League history, alongside Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich at Old Trafford in March 1995.

The Foxes recorded the biggest-ever victory by an away side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League.

Leicester have become only the second side in Premier League history to have two players score a hat-trick in the same game (Perez and Vardy), after Arsenal in May 2003 - also against Southampton (Pennant and Pires).

Brendan Rodgers' side became only the second team in Premier League history to establish a five-goal lead in the first half of an away game in the competition, after Manchester City against Burnley in April 2010 (also 5-0).

"You look at Manchester City appointing Pep Guardiola, you probably won't see Rodgers' name linked with that job because people will be thinking of someone else, but why not?

"Look at what he's done in terms of the football he plays, the improvement he has on players and working with them on the pitch.

"People will say he hasn't won that much silverware in England but the reality is, people speak about Mauricio Pochettino really highly but he hasn't won silverware in England either - although I know he got to a Champions League final last season.

"Ultimately, from Brendan Rodgers' point of view, if he gets into the top four this season, he has to be looking at the very top jobs in English football."

But where could he go? Carragher offered a few options, and even touted international management as an option.

"Liverpool is out of the question and Manchester United is too because he was Liverpool manager," he said.

"You look at Arsenal and Chelsea in a few years' time, whether Frank stays there or not. Rodgers has a link to Chelsea, being in the youth set-up and the reserves. They're the two jobs you'd look at, maybe international wise as well.

"Who knows how long Gareth Southgate will last for England, whether he goes after the next tournament or the next World Cup. I think Brendan Rodgers would come into the reckoning because there's no doubt, when he was flying at Liverpool, his name was continually mentioned for the England job.

"They're the types of jobs he'll be looking at but he knows that getting back into the Premier League after what happened with Liverpool, if he could get Leicester into the top four, it gives himself a great chance. It restores his credibility that maybe went a touch in that last season at Liverpool."