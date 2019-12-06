Brendan Rodgers signs Leicester City deal until 2025

Brendan Rodgers will be at Leicester until 2025

Brendan Rodgers has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract at Leicester City, ending speculation over a move to Arsenal.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager was on Arsenal's shortlist after sacking Unai Emery last week, but had insisted he was "very happy" at Leicester, who sit second in the Premier League.

Rodgers' previous contract was due to expire in 2022, but his suggestion that deal contained a release clause had further fuelled talk of a move away from the King Power Stadium.

"When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey," said Rodgers, who took over in February this year.

"I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future."

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's victory over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's victory over Watford in the Premier League

Rodgers, 46, had also been considered as a potential target to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, before Jose Mourinho was appointed.

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said Rodgers' qualities were "well known".

"But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan's wider philosophy to the club's established culture and values," he said.

"He and his staff immersed themselves immediately, building an understanding for the Club and the city and an appreciation for what makes them special."

More to follow...

