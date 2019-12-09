Leicester City on different level to 2015/16 title-winning side, says Matt Elliott

Jamie Vardy scored for the eighth game in a row against Aston Villa on Sunday

Leicester are playing a better standard of football than the title-winning side of 2015-16, according to former Foxes defender Matt Elliott.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won a club-record eight games on the trot to leave them second in the table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool and six ahead of Manchester City in third place.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Elliott admitted it's difficult to ignore talk of another title.

"It's becoming increasingly difficult to say 'no' isn't it?" he said. "It's still a little bit premature for all that although you have to say the football they're playing is of a different level even to the campaign when they actually won the title.

"It's more complete isn't it? More dimensions to the team. I think largely the title winning team was built on resilience and flashes of individual brilliance but they're controlling the games pretty much from start to finish of late.

"It's highly impressive stuff, they hurt you from all angles. If you stop one player it's another and teams are struggling to deal with them.

"Your feet come crashing down back to earth a little bit when you look at how unbelievably consistent Liverpool have been over the last season-and-a-half.

"But the incentive is there. Leicester are happy to just go out there and strut their stuff and see where it takes them.

"If that results in a title challenge then so be it, but they've got the 'small' incentive of a Champions League spot to fight for as well."

Jamie Vardy was a key member of the team that won the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri but after scoring for the eighth game in a row in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, Elliott believes the forward is a better player than he was four years ago.

"He's added to his game," Elliott went on. "We talk about being' complete' as a team but it's him as an individual striker as well.

"He's got so much to his game these days. He still has that threat in behind and terrorising centre-halves of course but his movement, his finishing has improved if anything and the service he's getting is of a higher standard as well thus he's becoming more effective."