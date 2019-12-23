Brendan Rodgers: Liverpool and Manchester City are Leicester's benchmark

0:54 Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes it will be hard for Liverpool or Manchester City to dominate the Premier League for years but they are still the benchmark for others Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers believes it will be hard for Liverpool or Manchester City to dominate the Premier League for years but they are still the benchmark for others

Brendan Rodgers believes there is still a way for Leicester to go before they can be seen on the same level as Manchester City and Liverpool.

Despite his side sitting second in the table, they remain 10 points behind leaders Liverpool and go into the encounter with the Reds on the back of a sobering 3-1 defeat to third-placed Manchester City.

However, Rodgers is looking forward to facing the newly-crowned world champions in another test which will once again see just how far his Leicester side are away from the elite of the English game.

"It's another difficult game for us, they're one of the most consistent teams at this level for a long period of time but we're at home and we want to bring our true game," Rodgers said. "It's a great measure for us and test for us.

"We have to be at our very best level, we're at home so hopefully the intensity of the crowd can really help and when the opportunities come we have to take them.

"I have a great perspective of where we are and respect the level we are at and the improvement we have to make.

"The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are a great benchmark for us and a lot of teams at this level and we have to constantly fight to improve and try to get close to that level.

"For us to have a chance to beat them we have to be at our very best level, but make no mistake my players have been brilliant so far this season.

"We're second and we're into a semi-final so for us, it's a case of looking to always be at our best and to try to put in performance level that shows how we play and work."

