Jamie Vardy 'over the moon' as wife Rebekah gives birth and he misses Leicester's win at West Ham

Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah have welcomed a new baby girl into the family

Jamie Vardy missed Leicester's win at West Ham due to his wife Rebekah giving birth to their third child - a healthy daughter.

The England striker said he was "over the moon" after being with his wife and family instead of travelling south to east London for the 2-1 victory, courtesy of Demarai Gray's late winner.

Vardy tweeted: "Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived. Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team."

Jamie Vardy is currently the Premier League's top scorer on 17 goals

Brendan Rodgers confirmed at full time at the London Stadium: "Jamie Vardy's wife had a child today, so he's with her and congratulations to them."

The Vardys, who were married in 2016, already have a daughter, Sofia, and son, Finlay. Rebekah Vardy revealed she was pregnant with their third child in August.

In October she became embroiled in a public row with Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen over accusations she passed private Instagram stories to a national newspaper.

Vardy denied the claims and said that "various people" had access to her Instagram account.

Her husband Jamie, meanwhile, has been in incredible form this season for Leicester, currently sitting as the Premier League's top scorer on 17 goals.