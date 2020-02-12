Brendan Rodgers says Liverpool's Adam Lallana will be weighing up options

0:30 Adam Lallana is a 'fantastic' player and will be weighing up his options as his Liverpool contract runs out in the summer, says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers Adam Lallana is a 'fantastic' player and will be weighing up his options as his Liverpool contract runs out in the summer, says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers says Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will be "weighing up his options" amid reported interest from Leicester ahead of a potential summer move.

The England international, who Rodgers brought to Anfield from Southampton in 2014, is out of contract at the runaway Premier League leaders at the end of the season.

Leicester are among several Premier League clubs who are reportedly assessing the future of Lallana, who can leave Liverpool for free if he is not offered a new deal.

"Adam is a fantastic player and one I brought into Liverpool," Rodgers said.

"I have been aware of his talents since he was a young player at Southampton

Adam Lallana has made 13 Premier League appearances this season

"He has done brilliantly [at Liverpool] and I'm sure he will be weighing up his options.

"But I don't need to speak about that now. We've spoken about that all through January. I don't need to speak about the summer transfer window.

"I would only add he is a top-class player."

Brendan Rodgers sit 10 points clear of fifth-placed Sheffield United in their pursuit of Champions League qualification

Leicester visit Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League on Friday, live on Sky Sports, with England manager Gareth Southgate set to watch a number of Rodgers' players, including midfielder Harvey Barnes.

Asked whether Barnes is ready to receive a senior call-up, Rodgers replied: "Any young player that's English and is playing in the Premier League, Gareth will be interested in.

Harvey Barnes has emerged as a contender to be called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad

"In particular with Harvey you see his progression. I thought he was outstanding in our last game against Chelsea up against Reece James, who I think is a really top-class young right-back.

"It's a continuation of how he has been. He is getting better all the time. He's got power and pace, but his tactical idea is better, and he is getting into areas where he looks like he's going to score in every game. He is also assisting in games.

"He works very hard. He's a very calm boy.

"If he keeps up with his form, then I'm sure he'll be very close to the squad."