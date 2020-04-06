Leicester 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

From Wilfred Ndidi's influence to hard but fair tackling, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Leicester's 2019/20 season.

Wilfred key? Ndidi-is

In the 12 Premier League games that Wifred Ndidi has missed since making his Leicester debut in Jan 2017, they have won just two, losing eight.

Wilfred Ndidi has been on fine form for Leicester this season

Maddison the set-piece king

No Premier League player has created more chances from set-pieces this season than James Maddison (38) - the same number as Wolves' Joao Moutinho.

Soyuncu in the high 80s

Last season, Caglar Soyuncu had the 10th-best passing accuracy at Leicester with 83.6 per cent.

This season, of Leicester players to have made more than five appearances, Soyuncu now has the highest, with 89.3 per cent.

Caglar Soyuncu's passing accuracy this season is 89.3 per cent

Getting stuck in

No side have made more tackles in the Premier League this season than Leicester's 568.

Southampton are next (554), followed by West Ham (547). Bournemouth have made the fewest with 381.

Tough but fair

However, despite making the most tackles in the Premier League this season, Leicester have the second-fewest number of yellow cards this season (31) - only Liverpool (26) have had fewer.

Explore more Leicester stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Leicester stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop down option in the second widget.