Leicester City to seek clarity over government's local lockdown

Leicester City will request further clarification on Tuesday of how - if at all - the club will be affected by the government's decision to return the city to a more restrictive lockdown.

A spike in coronavirus cases in the city has led to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, ordering all non-essential shops to close from Tuesday morning, and all schools in the area to close for most pupils from Thursday.

He has also advised people in the wider Leicester area to stay at home as much as possible, and avoid "non-essential travel".

Mr Hancock said Leicester accounted for "10 per cent of all positive cases in the country over the past week".

Brendan Rodgers said earlier that the Leicester squad is as safe as it could be, with all the players living outside the city boundary and driving into a secure training ground each day.

It is understood the club will heed any advice given by the government, and comply with any instructions delivered from the football authorities.

Leicester play at Everton on Wednesday night live on Sky Sports, but are due to host Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in the heart of the city on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League still has a number of neutral venues on standby, should any decision be taken that a game cannot be hosted at a club's home stadium, because of fears of the virus spreading.