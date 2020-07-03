Brendan Rodgers: No time to get emotional as Leicester fight to get season back on track

Leicester have failed to win any of their four Premier League games since football returned last month

Brendan Rodgers says he will not allow emotions to get over as he bids to get Leicester City's season back on track.

The Foxes have failed to win any of their four games since the Premier League was restarted, after the coronavirus restrictions were reduced.

They remain third in the table but the gap to the teams below them has closed, with sixth-placed Wolves now only three points behind.

Rodgers said: "We accept we're in an adverse moment and haven't had the results we want but the challenge as a team is to come through that.

"It's about that sense of perspective for me - not measuring it on the past four games but over the whole season and our talent has taken us to a great position.

"The experience tells you not to be too emotional. You go back to your basics, that's always the best way to work, you can't sprinkle magic dust on it all.

"We're a fraction away from being what we want to be, you have to stay calm because we've been brilliant up to now and that way of working has done very well for us."

Leicester remains under some lockdown rules due to coronavirus although restrictions are set to be eased across the rest of England from this weekend.

Crystal Palace visit the King Power Stadium - live on Sky Sports Premier League from 2.30pm on Saturday - but Rodgers has no safety concerns around the match.

"No, we have no reservations about it at all. We're in a bubble here at our training ground and we get tested regularly.

"It's a huge credit to the people of the city of Leicester that they're doing everything to adhere to what the government has asked."