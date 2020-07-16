Leicester City: James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Christian Fuchs to miss rest of season

Ben Chilwell and James Maddison won't play again this season

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the season for Leicester, and Christian Fuchs has been ruled out for three months with a hip problem.

Maddison has not featured in the Foxes' last four matches due to a hip injury, while Chilwell injured his foot in the win over Crystal Palace on July 4.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Sheffield United in the Premier League

The England internationals' absence is a blow to Leicester's top-four hopes, while defender Fuchs will also miss the start of next season.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Ben and James won't play for the rest of the season. We've got a few injuries which have been unfortunate for us."

Christian Fuchs faces up to 14 weeks out

Leicester reignited their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League with a 2-0 home win over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Goals from Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray kept them fourth in the Premier League table with two games remaining.

"I thought we were brilliant," said Rodgers. "Sheffield United deserve so much credit for how they work and how Chris (Wilder) has got them playing this season but I thought we were outstanding in all facets of the game.

Tottenham vs Leicester Live on

"I think for us, it's just the consistency. We've played well in the games we've played since we came back but we haven't been consistent enough but tonight we were able to do that.

"We played the first half really well and then we were very concentrated."

Next up for Leicester is a trip to Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event from 3.30pm.