Harvey Barnes to miss Euro 2020 for England: Leicester winger suffers injury setback

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the priority is to get Barnes back for pre-season

Wednesday 28 April 2021 13:53, UK

Harvey Barnes made his England debut against Wales in October
Harvey Barnes has been ruled out of this summer's European Championships for England after the Leicester winger suffered a setback in his return from injury.

