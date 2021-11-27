The incident took place in the second half of the match at the King Power Stadium after Legia fans clashed with the police; a number of flares were let off as the away fans attempted to breach the segregated line, assaulting officers in the process

Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw: Five men charged after disorder at Europa League game

Visiting Legia Warsaw spectators light flares during the Europa League match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium

Five men have been charged following disorder during Leicester City's 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw in Thursday's Europa League match, Leicestershire Police have confirmed.

The incident took place in the second half of the match at the King Power Stadium after Legia fans clashed with the police.

A number of flares were let off as the away fans attempted to breach the segregated line, assaulting officers in the process.

The incident saw 14 officers assaulted and injured with two requiring hospital treatment - one for concussion while the other sustained a fractured wrist.

According to the police statement, all five men were charged with public order offences, with two of them also charged for "possession of a controlled class B drug", "one count of assault and two counts of assault of an emergency worker".

All five men are due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court on December 10, the police said.

"A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a controlled class B drug have been released on police bail pending further enquiries," the statement added.

Legia Warsaw fans were also held back inside the stadium at full-time with no further disorder reported.