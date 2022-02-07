Police have charged a 19-year-old man with three counts of common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match after first-half incident in Nottingham Forest's 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round victory against holders Leicester at the City Ground

Police charge 19-year-old man after three Nottingham Forest players assaulted in FA Cup win over Leicester

A 19-year-old man has been charged after three Nottingham Forest players were attacked during their 4-1 FA Cup win over Leicester.

Cameron Toner from Leicester has been charged with three counts of common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match.

He has been released on conditional bail, including a condition not to attend any football stadium on the date of any live football match. Toner is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 24 February 2022.

The incident happened in the first half of Sunday's clash between the local rivals at Forest's City Ground.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

"Violence at football matches will not be tolerated. In this case Leicester City has said the individual involved will be subject to a life-time ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.

"I hope the actions taken serve as a warning to anyone else that violent behaviour at football matches is taken extremely seriously and could land them with hefty consequences."