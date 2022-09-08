Brendan Rodgers: Leicester's start to season hasn't been great, but club is backing me

Brendan Rodgers insists he will not walk away from Leicester and says he has the full support of the club.

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after five successive losses, but under-pressure Rodgers is emphatic about his desire to stick it out.

Asked whether he has considered his position, he replied: "No."

On his backing from the club, he said: "It's been very supportive. I am not daft, I understand football, it has not been a great start at all, but the support shows the level of work we have done here and the appreciation of what we have been through over the course of the summer.

"It is my responsibility to improve the results, there is no question about that, but I have had nothing but support to get that."

Rodgers says it is not difficult to find the motivation to turn things around.

"It is very easy, I love being here, my record here is concrete in terms of what we have done and how performances have been," he said.

"But it has not been to the level. My career has been built on resilience, which is something you need in this industry. It is how I have arrived where I am.

"The strength is very easy to come by, it is not easy when you are not getting results but it provides the motivation to get things right."

Saturday September 10: Aston Villa (A), 3pm

Saturday September 17: Tottenham (A), live on Sky Sports, 5.30pm

Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City Saturday 17th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Monday October 3: Nottingham Forest (H), live on Sky Sports, 8pm

Saturday October 8: Bournemouth (A), 3pm

Thursday October 20: Leeds (H), 8.15pm