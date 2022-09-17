Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss says he'll respect decision if owners choose to make managerial change

Brendan Rodgers insists he will respect whatever decision Leicester's owners choose to make over his future after pressure on his position as manager was increased yet again with Saturday's 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham.

The Foxes took an early lead in north London but individual errors and a continued inability to defend set pieces saw them slip to a second heavy defeat in as many games.

Leicester have conceded 25 times from set pieces since the start of last season - more than any other Premier League side - and the 22 goals they have shipped this campaign is more than any other side in the top four divisions.

Rodgers conceded the statistics "don't make great reading" for him or Leicester and admitted he is unsure whether he will still be in charge at the King Power Stadium following the upcoming international break.

"I don't know, to be honest," said Rodgers. "Whatever their [the owners'] decision is, I will always respect it.

"I think we've seen enough. I felt the team tonight, if you watched them play in the first half, you could see the confidence and creativity. It's just cutting out mistakes.

"There is no doubt we've had a tough first seven games, especially after the summer we've had - Tottenham away, Arsenal away, Chelsea away, Manchester United at home and a couple of other games we should win.

"It [the international break] has probably come at a good time to reset everything, break the cycle from the summer as well. The owners will do what it is they feel they need to do.

"I'm not daft, I know football, and the last six games don't make great reading. But I have every confidence the team can push on and climb the table if they play like they did in large parts and cut out mistakes."

Rodgers has seen Leicester collect just one point from their opening seven matches of the Premier League season and conceded his side's position at the foot of the table is his responsibility.

"Very much so," said Rodgers when asked if the defeat increased the pressure upon him. "I come in every day and do my work, and we can see the players playing with confidence, but you've got to win games.

"I understand the frustrations of supporters and I can't hide from that. It's my responsibility."

Redknapp: I fear for Rodgers' future

Leicester's next game is at home to 19th-placed Nottingham Forest on October 3, live on Sky Sports, meaning the owners King Power, led by Foxes chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, have more than two weeks to mull Rodgers' future.

The fixture against Steve Cooper's struggling side is followed by matches against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Wolves, and Jamie Redknapp believes the prospect of picking up points from a run of winnable matches could convince the Leicester board to make a change in the dugout.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the wake of Leicester's 6-2 loss at Tottenham, Redknapp said: "It's not just that result - it's the results and the way they've been playing.

Leicester's lousy start to season Leicester 2-2 Brentford - August 7

- August 7 Arsenal 4-2 Leicester - August 13

- August 13 Leicester 1-2 Southampton - August 20

- August 20 Chelsea 2-1 Leicester - August 27

- August 27 Leicester 0-1 Manchester United - September 1

- September 1 Brighton 5-2 Leicester - September 4

- September 4 Tottenham 6-2 Leicester - September 17

"I think it's been tough for him. He didn't really get backed in the transfer window and didn't get the players in that he'd have wanted. Good players left as well, which doesn't help.

"There's always alarm bells ringing when you're in the run of form that you are, there's an international break coming up, there's good fixtures coming up if you want to bring in a new manager. They're the factors you have to look at.

"I really like Brendan Rodgers, I think he's a top manager, but when I listen to him speaking he sounds like he's resigned that maybe they will make changes.

"The easy option for owners sometimes is to change it and try to get someone in to freshen it up. Leicester got rid of Claudio Ranieri after he'd won the league so they're not afraid to make changes, and I just have a feeling something might happen.

"Even Brendan knows - he knows the game and he's been there long enough.

"I've got no doubt, even if they do change it, he will be a successful manager somewhere else.

"But sometimes it comes to that point where it's an international break and there's good fixtures coming up. It's a good time to maybe change it and I do fear for him."