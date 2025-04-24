Jamie Vardy: Leicester City striker to leave club after 13 years following Premier League relegation

Jamie Vardy will leave already-relegated Leicester City this summer after 13 years at the club, but has no plans to retire from football.

Vardy departs as the club's greatest-ever player after he scored 24 goals in their 2015/16 Premier League title-winning season under Claudio Ranieri and lifted the FA Cup in 2021 with Brendan Rodgers in charge.

The 38-year-old said he is "gutted" to be leaving in a parting message to Leicester fans.

"I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some downs but a majority, all highs, but it's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about but I think the timing is right," said Vardy.

"I just want to sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own. Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart and I'll make sure that I will be following for the years to come and what I hope will be even more successful for the club. But as for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again soon, I promise. Thank you."

The announcement of his exit comes just days after the striker apologised to supporters for a "total embarrassment" of a season that has seen the Foxes relegated back to the Championship.

A statement on lcfc.com read: "We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player."

The 38-year-old has made 496 appearances since joining Leicester from Fleetwood Town in 2012 and has been a crucial figure in Leicester's most successful period in the club's history after promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

Vardy's legacy at Leicester stretches beyond silverware, with the Great Escape under Nigel Pearson in 2015 and reaching the Champions League quarter-finals under the late Craig Shakespeare figuring as his most notable achievements.

He also scored 18 goals as the Foxes were crowned Championship winners last season, but has only managed seven in the Premier League this term.

Leicester's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday confirmed their immediate return to the second tier, meaning they have been relegated from the Premier League in two of the past three seasons.

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football club."

'Vardy epitomises loyalty and longevity'

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

There are some wonderful players in English football right now but how many can claim to be the greatest in their club's history? Jamie Vardy was a symbol of Leicester's title triumph of 2016, scoring 24 Premier League goals, but he represented so much more.

N'Golo Kante was outstanding but he had not been part of the team promoted from the Championship. Riyad Mahrez had but by 2018 he had gone too. Vardy not only stayed but won the Golden Boot in 2020 and was part of the team that won the FA Cup in 2021.

Vardy just seemed to keep going and going, even scoring 18 goals in lifting the club back up from the Championship last year. What began as a Cinderella story became a tale of loyalty and longevity too, still leading the line for Leicester at 38, still rustling opponents.

Those antagonistic celebrations aggravated supporters of other clubs, and there have been unsavoury moments away from the pitch too. But there was a reason for Vardy's popularity, why he was cheered on with England at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

His story resonated because Vardy brought a raw enthusiasm to the pitch that is rarely seen at Premier League level. It was as if he had come directly from Stocksbridge Park Steels, the Northern Premier League team that he was still playing for at the age of 23.

That extraordinary pace, those finishes fired low into the corner, and the guile that he added to his game, marked him out as something special. Only Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane have scored more Premier League goals than Vardy over the past decade.

A season too far? Maybe. But Vardy has escaped much of the criticism for Leicester's plight this season. Plenty would have gladly seen him continue, believing he could still deliver in the second tier. The point is moot now. He leaves as a legend. And a one-off.