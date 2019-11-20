Gerhard Struber to be named Barnsley manager later on Wednesday

Gerhard Struber's deal to become Barnsley manager to be confirmed on Wednesday

Gerhard Struber will be named as Barnsley's new head coach later on Wednesday, Sky Sports News understands.

The Austrian has been in talks with the Sky Bet Championship side since being given the go-ahead to speak with them by his current club, Wolfsberger AC, earlier this week.

Struber, 42, only joined the Austrian Bundesliga club this season and is set to leave them sitting in third place behind Red Bull Salzburg and LASK Linz.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in the week a compensation package between the two clubs was close to being completed and that Struber had said his goodbyes to the Wolfsberger squad.

2:01 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke

Barnsley have been without a manager since Daniel Stendel was sacked last month and sit bottom of the table after 16 games - their only league win was against Fulham on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.

The club has concentrated on Europe in seeking a replacement and they were reportedly turned down by IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi earlier this month.

Sky Sports News previously reported the former Ingolstadt manager Jens Keller was also interviewed for the vacancy and was at Oakwell for the 2-2 draw against Bristol City on November 1.