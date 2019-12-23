Barnsley's team of the decade

Ethan Pinnock was named in last season's EFL League One Team of the Year

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Barnsley fan Carlo van de Watering from The Reds Report gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Luke Steele

Signed on loan the night before we played Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup. Quickly became a fans favourite and "Mr Reliable" between the sticks.

Centre-back: Alfie Mawson

His hard work on the pitch and community work off it made Alfie a Barnsley favourite. A no-nonsense defender.

Centre-back: Marc Roberts

A local lad who came good. 100 per cent Barnsley through and through and a rock at the back.

Centre-back: Ethan Pinnock

A key member of last year's promotion team who is still missed today. Has all the attributes to make it at a higher level.

Right-midfield: Adam Hammill

The Barnsley wizard is in his third spell with the Reds, which has seen him turn the team's fortunes around. Scored in both Wembley finals.

Central midfield: Conor Hourihane

Set-piece specialist and the captain of this team. Gave 100 per cent every minute he played in a reds shirt. Was part of the double-winning Wembley team.

Central midfield: Alex Mowatt

One of two current Reds in this side. A leader on the pitch who runs through walls for the team and has a deadly left foot. Championship quality.

Left-midfield: Ricardo Vaz Te

Revived his career with Barnsley after struggling at Hibernian. Scored a hat-trick against Leeds and plenty more goals for Barnsley.

Forward: Sam Winnall

Scored goals for fun and added a bit of bite to the Barnsley front line. A tricky and skilful striker.

Forward: Cauley Woodrow

Only the second current player in this team. A pedigree striker who produces goals. Championship quality and a leader on and off the pitch.

Forward: Oli McBurnie

One of the most talented strikers seen at Oakwell - a no-nonsense force at the front. If it wasn't for a faulty fax machine, who knows what could have happened.