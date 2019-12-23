Barnsley's team of the decade
See who a Barnsley fan has selected as their club's team of the decade.
We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.
Here, Barnsley fan Carlo van de Watering from The Reds Report gives us his selection.
Goalkeeper: Luke Steele
Signed on loan the night before we played Liverpool at Anfield in the FA Cup. Quickly became a fans favourite and "Mr Reliable" between the sticks.
Centre-back: Alfie Mawson
His hard work on the pitch and community work off it made Alfie a Barnsley favourite. A no-nonsense defender.
Centre-back: Marc Roberts
A local lad who came good. 100 per cent Barnsley through and through and a rock at the back.
Centre-back: Ethan Pinnock
A key member of last year's promotion team who is still missed today. Has all the attributes to make it at a higher level.
Right-midfield: Adam Hammill
The Barnsley wizard is in his third spell with the Reds, which has seen him turn the team's fortunes around. Scored in both Wembley finals.
Central midfield: Conor Hourihane
Set-piece specialist and the captain of this team. Gave 100 per cent every minute he played in a reds shirt. Was part of the double-winning Wembley team.
Central midfield: Alex Mowatt
One of two current Reds in this side. A leader on the pitch who runs through walls for the team and has a deadly left foot. Championship quality.
Left-midfield: Ricardo Vaz Te
Revived his career with Barnsley after struggling at Hibernian. Scored a hat-trick against Leeds and plenty more goals for Barnsley.
Forward: Sam Winnall
Scored goals for fun and added a bit of bite to the Barnsley front line. A tricky and skilful striker.
Forward: Cauley Woodrow
Only the second current player in this team. A pedigree striker who produces goals. Championship quality and a leader on and off the pitch.
Forward: Oli McBurnie
One of the most talented strikers seen at Oakwell - a no-nonsense force at the front. If it wasn't for a faulty fax machine, who knows what could have happened.