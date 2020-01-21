Bambo Diaby: Barnsley defender fails drugs test

Bambo Diaby is understood to have been tested back in November

Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has failed a drugs test, Sky Sports News can confirm.

The Senegalese central defender, who joined Barnsley last summer, is understood to have been tested after Barnsley's defeat at Blackburn in November.

The story first emerged in The Mirror, who are reporting that the 22-year-old has pleaded his innocence to team-mates and says he will clear his name.

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber informed the squad last week about the allegations and said Diaby would not play against Bristol City, which took place on Saturday.

If found guilty, Diaby faces a maximum four-year ban from the game.

Diaby was not included in the Barnsley squad for Tuesday night's Championship game against Preston at Oakwell.