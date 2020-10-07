Bambo Diaby: Barnsley cancel defender's contract after two-year doping ban

Barnsley have cancelled Bambo Diaby's contract after the defender was suspended from all football-related activity for two years after a breach of the FA's Anti-Doping Regulations.

The 22-year-old returned a positive urine sample on November 23 2019 that was found to contain higenamine.

The World Anti-Doping Agency classifies higenamine as a prohibited substance and he was subsequently charged by The FA. Diaby was found not guilty of knowingly ingesting a banned substance.

An open letter from Diaby was published on Barnsley's website, with the player expressing sadness at the ban.

"I am devastated with the news that I have received which means I cannot return to play football until 2022," he said.

"This has been such a long process but I had remained upbeat and inspired by the support and backing from the club. They supported me from day one of my charge and I am so grateful for that."

Diaby will be suspended until January 16 2022 with the ban backdated to his provisional suspension on 17 January 2020.

Barnsley's club statement read: ""The FA Anti-Doping Regulation mandate a two-year ban where an individual is unable to show that they meet the strict requirements to sustain a plea of No Fault or Negligence, or No Significant Fault or Negligence.

"Despite making sincere efforts to identify the source of the prohibited substance, Diaby has been unable to do so. Because of this, a two-year mandatory ban has been imposed by WADA and The FA. Diaby was not found guilty of knowingly ingesting a banned substance.

"Both Diaby and Barnsley FC have been honest and compliant throughout the process. However, following the outcome, regretfully Diaby's contract has been consensually terminated.

"Barnsley Football Club would like to thank Bambo for his contributions whilst at Oakwell. The Club will make no further comment at this time."