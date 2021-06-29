Barnsley appoint Markus Schopp as new head coach after Valerien Ismael joins West Brom

Barnsley have appointed Markus Schopp as their new head coach on a three-year contract after Valerien Ismael left for West Brom last week.

Schopp had managed TSV Hartberg since 2018 and steered the club to a seventh-place finish in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

"It's great to come to a country where football is so big, so traditional, especially in South Yorkshire," Schopp said.

"There are so many clubs and they are so famous and Barnsley, for me, is one of those teams. I will help Barnsley get to where they have been in the last year, I will do everything for that.

Image: Markus Schopp signs a three-year deal to take over at Barnsley (Credit: Barnsley FC)

"I appreciate this opportunity a lot and I look forward to getting to work, meeting the team and coaching staff and seeing the supporters back in the stadium soon."

During his playing career Schopp made 56 appearances for his native Austria, and last turned out for New York Red Bulls after spells with Red Bull Salzburg, Sturm Graz, Hamburger SV and Brescia Calcio.

Schopp went on to gain managerial experience at both Sturm Graz and St Polten before taking over as TSV Hartberg coach in 2018.

Under his guidance Hartberg achieved their highest ever domestic finish during the 19/20 season, finishing fifth.

We are delighted to announce the arrival of Markus Schopp as the new first team Head Coach! 👊 — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) June 29, 2021

Upon confirming the appointment, Barnsley said a "trend evident throughout Schopp's coaching career is the development of young, emerging talent, a quality that is significant to those at Oakwell".

Barnsley co-chairman Paul Conway said: "We are very excited that Markus has signed with Barnsley and will continue the growth of our football club.

"He has had a remarkable career as a player and has been phenomenal growing Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on a small budget. I am sure all in the town of Barnsley and our 11,000 seasonal members can't wait for the season to start."

Meanwhile, Ismael led Barnsley to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, where they were beaten by Swansea City.

He had previously managed Greek club Apollon Smyrnis and Austrian side LASK.