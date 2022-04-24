Poya Asbaghi leaves Barnsley by mutual consent following relegation to League One

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has departed the club by mutual consent following their relegation to League One.

The Tykes have confirmed Asbaghi and assistant Ferran Sibila have left Oakwell, with academy coach Martin Devaney taking over for the rest of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Barnsley

The Swede was appointed in November but was unable to save Barnsley from relegation, which was confirmed after the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night.

Asbaghi told the club website: "I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months, this of course includes players, fans and staff.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Friday, Asbaghi said relegation is difficult to take, but he is confident the club can bounce back

"It's been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons."