Poya Asbaghi leaves Barnsley by mutual consent following relegation to League One

Goals from Jordan Rhodes and Harry Toffolo condemned Poya Asbaghi's Tykes to relegation to Sky Bet League One on Friday night; assistant Ferran Sibila has also left Oakwell, with academy coach Martin Devaney taking over for the rest of the season

By PA News

Sunday 24 April 2022 10:18, UK

Poya Asbaghi has won just four of his 26 Championship games in charge of Barnsley
Image: Poya Asbaghi has left Barnsley following their relegation to League One

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has departed the club by mutual consent following their relegation to League One.

The Tykes have confirmed Asbaghi and assistant Ferran Sibila have left Oakwell, with academy coach Martin Devaney taking over for the rest of the season.

The Swede was appointed in November but was unable to save Barnsley from relegation, which was confirmed after the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night.

Asbaghi told the club website: "I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months, this of course includes players, fans and staff.

"It's been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons."

