Nigel Adkins leaves role as Hull City head coach

Nigel Adkins says he rejected the offer of a contract extension

Nigel Adkins has announced his decision to reject a contract extension and leave his role as head coach of Hull City.

The former Southampton manager was out of contract this summer and had been discussing his future with the club but questions remained about what resources he would have to work with.

This has been the hardest decision of my career. pic.twitter.com/TyZYmd0HlH — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) June 8, 2019

Adkins says that he decided that his and the club's "futures are not aligned" after careful consideration.

Hull City remain up for sale, with the Allam family looking for a buyer, and Adkins said in a statement: "It has been an honour and a privilege to be the head coach of Hull City since I joined the club in December 2017.

Hull City owner Assem Allam is keen to sell as soon as possible

"I would like to thank Assam and Ehab Allam for the opportunity to manage Hull City and also for the offer of a contract extension.

"However, it is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that I have decided that our futures are not aligned and I will be leaving the club when my current contract finishes on June 30."

Adkins' assistant head coach Andy Crosby will also be leaving the KCOM Stadium.

Hull City say they have already begun the process to search for Adkins' successor.

The 54-year-old took over the Sky Bet Championship side in December 2017, guiding them to safety in his first few months, followed up with a 13th-placed finish last season.