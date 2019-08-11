EFL apologises to Hull fan threatened with ejection for texting during game

The EFL has apologised to a Hull fan who claimed he was asked to stop texting or face ejection from yesterday’s game with Reading at the KCOM Stadium.

Daniel Mawer was spoken to by a man he described as an undercover security guard after being approached at half-time.

The EFL says Mr Mawer was spoken to as part of spot checks into unauthorised data gathering at matches.

An EFL spokesman said: "The EFL is aware of an issue that took place at Hull City's home game against Reading on Saturday afternoon in respect of the Comsec Scout spotting programme which is managed by Football Data Co in collaboration with the League and its Clubs.

"As part of an initiative to minimise the unauthorised collection of data across EFL fixtures, access is provided at matches for Comsec representatives to operate and identify potential infringements.

"On initial review of this particular incident all procedures and protocols were followed, but clearly there is still some work to be done to ensure that these checks are conducted appropriately and sensitively.

"It is never the intention to offend and for that Football Data Co and the League offer its apologies to the supporter whose match going experience was inadvertently affected by this random spot check."

A Hull statement read: "We are currently liaising with a supporter who encountered a spot check fom Comsec with regards to unauthorised data gathering at Saturday's Sky Bet Championship fixture against Redaing at the KCOM Stadium.

"Comsec are hired by Football Data Co to monitor the collection and distribution of Official Data. On request from the EFL the Club accredited Comsec to do spot checks at yesterday's match.

"We are currently working with the Superstadium Management Company, Comsec and the EFL to understand how this check was handled, and to understand how we can improve the Comsec Data Scouts Enforcement Programme at our stadium, and ultimately therefore the supporter experience moving forward."