Hull's team of the decade

Andy Robertson was part of the Hull side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2016

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Hull fan Bobbi Hadgraft gives us her selection.

Goalkeeper: Allan McGregor

Over 140 appearances for the club with a standout campaign in 2017/18 when he was named our Player of the Year. Consistency was key.

Right-back: Liam Rosenior

Solid at the back during his five-year spell here, gaining a deserved start in our FA Cup final. To top it off, his Nan is from Hull.

Centre-back: Paul McShane

We never wanted to let him go. A fan favourite with over 100 appearances during one of our club's most successful periods.

Centre-back: Harry Maguire

We loved this man before the World Cup hype. Harry blossomed under Mike Phelan during the 2016/17 season and was subsequently named our player of the year.

Left-back: Andy Robertson

A bit like Maguire, we knew what Robbo had to offer before he was winning European titles. A regular in the line-up from 2014-17.

Right-midfield: Jarrod Bowen

The only current player in the line up. Our right winger has bagged 50 goals for the club across three seasons. He's our star man for a reason!

Central midfield: David Meyler

He contributed to two promotion seasons and made almost 200 appearances for City. We made our love of Dave clear as he announced his retirement this year.

Central midfield: Robert Koren

He made the game look easy, drifting past any defender. An uber-talented midfielder with 28 goals for the club.

Left-midfield: Mo Diame

THAT goal in the 2016 play-off final. Enough said.

Attacking midfield: Geovanni

Justifying his place in the XI based on his contributions just prior to the decade (*cough* that goal at the Emirates) though he didn't actually depart until 2010.

Striker: Abel Hernandez

A striker dreams are made of. Thirty-six goals in 99 appearances says it all. What we'd do for another forward like Abel.