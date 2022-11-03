Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit

Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach.

Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015.

Up until the end of September, Rosenior had been part of the Derby coaching staff since 2019, taking on a variety of roles - including two spells as interim manager of the Rams either side of being assistant manager to Wayne Rooney.

Image: Owner Acun Ilicali (left) watches Hull's 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough alongside Liam Rosenior

The 38-year-old takes over with Hull in 21st place in the Championship table - one point above the bottom three.

Rosenior's first game in charge of Hull will be a trip to ninth-placed Millwall on Saturday, kick-off at 3pm. He attended Hull's 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night alongside owner Acun Ilicali.

Caretaker manager Andy Dawson was in temporary charge of the Hull first team, with the Championship club confirming that Dawson will remain in Hull's coaching staff under Rosenior.

