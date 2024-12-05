Hull City confirm Ruben Selles appointment as Tim Walter's head coach successor at the MKM Stadium
Ruben Selles leaves Reading to become head coach at Hull: "I am really happy. When the possibility to come here became real, my eyes were on Hull City"; Selles replaces Tim Walter who was sacked after 18 games; Hull sit third-bottom of the Sky Bet Championship after a 10-game winless run
Friday 6 December 2024 19:26, UK
Hull have appointed Ruben Selles as their new head coach.
The Spaniard has left his job as Reading manager and signed a two-and-a-half year deal to take over at the MKM Stadium, with the club retaining the option to extend the deal by a further season.
He replaces Tim Walter, who was sacked on November 27 after just 18 games in charge.
Selles said: "I am really happy. When the possibility to come here became real, my eyes were on Hull City.
"I know the team, the club, the history and I'm looking forward to starting my journey with the team.
"I saw a lot of similarities with where we are as technical staff and what we want to do for the present and the future, and that's why I decided to come.
"From now, we go all in, all together, every single time, 100 per cent. There is no tomorrow; every day is important, every action is important. We're going to fight for every inch together."
Former Tigers defender Andy Dawson - brother of Sky Sports' Michael Dawson - had been in charge in the interim and he oversaw the 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last weekend.
Hull are currently on a run of five consecutive Championship defeats and are without a win since October 1. They sit 22nd in the table as a result, two points from safety.
Selles, 41, was named as Paul Ince's successor at the Madejski Stadium in June 2023 and he guided Reading to a 16th-placed finish in their first season in the third tier since 2001/02.
His exit will come as a significant blow to the Royals, given they sit sixth in Sky Bet League One ahead of a busy Christmas period, having won five of their last eight league games.
Hull's next five fixtures:
Saturday December 7: Hull vs Blackburn - kick-off 3pm
Wednesday December 11: Hull vs Watford - kick-off 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports+
Saturday December 14: Coventry vs Hull - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+
Saturday December 21: Hull vs Swansea - kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports+
Thursday December 26: Preston vs Hull - kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports+