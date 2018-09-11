Leeds striker Patrick Bamford faces four months out with a cruciate ligament injury

Leeds forward Patrick Bamford suffered a knee ligament injury in an U23 game against Bristol City

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford faces four months out after suffering a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

Bamford, who joined Leeds from Middlesbrough for £7m during the summer, injured his knee during Friday's U23 game against Bristol City at Elland Road.

Club director of football Victor Orta said: "This is clearly disappointing news for Patrick and for everyone at Leeds United.

"Patrick has settled in well, quickly becoming an important player for Marcelo Bielsa and a popular part of the group.

"We have an excellent medical team at the club and Patrick is in the best possible hands, he will be back available to us during an important part of the season and he will still play a key role in our campaign."

Bamford's last senior start for Leeds came in the 2-0 Carabao Cup home defeat by Preston on August 28

Leeds' head of medicine and performance Rob Price added: "Patrick is a very fit footballer and whilst this is a setback for all concerned, we have spoken to some of the best consultants in the country to make the correct diagnosis quickly.

"My team will work with Patrick to get him back involved with the first team as fast as possible."

Leeds, who currently lead the Sky Bet Championship table on goal difference from Boro, are in action at Millwall on Saturday before then hosting Preston next Tuesday, a game that will be shown live on Sky Sports Football via the red button.