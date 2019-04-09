Leeds United News

WATCH: Leeds' Patrick Bamford scores stunning left-footed strike in win over Preston

Last Updated: 09/04/19 10:28pm
0:37
Patrick Bamford put Leeds in the lead against Preston with a spectacular strike from distance.
Patrick Bamford put Leeds in the lead against Preston with a spectacular strike from distance.

Patrick Bamford has been struggling in front of goal lately, but the striker netted a stunning opener in Leeds' 2-0 win over Preston..

Bamford's glaring miss in the 1-0 defeat to Birmingham at the weekend prompted a torrent of criticism from the Elland Road faithful and it looked as though a miserable barren run - in which he hadn't scored since a 1-0 victory over Bristol City on March 9 - would continue at Deepdale.

In the first half, the 25-year-old sidefooted Mateusz Klich's cross over the bar but, with just over an hour gone, he banished his demons and broke the deadlock in devastating style.

Fortune played its part, with Alan Browne's attempted clearance flying into his path via a deflection off the midriff of Pablo Hernandez, but Bamford followed that up with a superb left-footed shot that left Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd with no chance whatsoever.

It proved to be the first of two goals for Bamford, who linked up with Klich to secure a 2-0 victory in Lancashire.

