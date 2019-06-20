Leeds United fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Leeds' promotion bid starts live on Sky Sports with a trip to Bristol City on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side look to atone for last season's play-off heartache by ending the club's 15-year wait for a return to the top flight, and their campaign gets underway at Ashton Gate on August 4.

After the first international break of the season, Leeds travel to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on September 14 before, a week later, welcoming Derby back to Elland Road, four months on from their play-off semi-final defeat.

Leeds entertain Preston on Boxing Day and conclude their festive schedule with a trip to fellow-promotion hopefuls West Brom on New Year's Day.

The race for promotion hots up in April and May, with a potentially crucial, penultimate fixture away at Derby before Leeds host Charlton at home on the final day of the season on May 2.

August

4: Bristol City (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

10: Nottingham Forest (h)

17: Wigan (a)

21: Brentford (h)

24: Stoke (a)

31: Swansea (h)

September

14: Barnsley (a)

21: Derby (h)

28: Charlton (a)

October

1: West Brom (h)

5: Millwall (a)

19: Birmingham (h)

23: Preston (a)

26: Sheff Wed (a)

November

2: QPR (h)

9: Blackburn (h)

23: Luton (a)

26: Reading (a)

30: Middlesbrough (h)

December

7: Huddersfield (a)

10: Hull (h)

14: Cardiff (h)

21: Fulham (a)

26: Preston (h)

29: Birmingham (a)

January

1: West Brom (a)

11: Sheff Wed (h)

18: QPR (a)

25: Millwall (h)

February

1: Wigan (h)

8: Nottingham Forest (a)

11: Brentford (a)

15: Bristol City (h)

22: Reading (h)

26: Middlesbrough (a)

29: Hull (a)

March

7: Huddersfield (h)

14: Cardiff (a)

18: Fulham (h)

21: Luton (h)

April

4: Blackburn (a)

10: Stoke (h)

13: Swansea (a)

18: Barnsley (h)

25: Derby (a)

May

2: Charlton (h)

The 2019/20 EFL season will be Sky Sports' biggest yet. Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

More games than ever before across the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

In addition to EFL coverage across the Sky Sports Football channel, full rounds of midweek Sky Bet Championship fixtures will also be available via the Red Button.

Full coverage of midweek fixtures on Gillette Soccer Specials, featuring live clips and highlights.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches, plus a dedicated highlights show, also available On Demand.

Analysis from some of the biggest names in the game.

Key dates in the EFL season

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25, respectively.

