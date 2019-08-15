Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds boss jokes about secret Wigan team news

0:44 Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa claimed he would no longer reveal his team news in advance, but then backtracked immediately Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa claimed he would no longer reveal his team news in advance, but then backtracked immediately

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa appeared to be taking a much more secretive approach to his pre-match routine on Thursday, before having a sudden change of heart.

The Argentine, who in January shocked journalists by hosting an impromptu news conference to explain how his team analysed their Championship rivals Derby in the wake of a spying scandal, says he has faced criticism from Leeds supporters for revealing their starting line-ups too far in advance.

2:00 Bielsa goes into detail explaining how his team analysed Derby following the 'Spygate' scandal. Bielsa goes into detail explaining how his team analysed Derby following the 'Spygate' scandal.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Wigan, Bielsa was once again asked about the team news from Leeds' camp, but was not initially in the mood for sharing.

He said: "I cannot name the team two days before the game, as a supporter said I was giving a big advantage to the opponent and not to our team.

Eddie Nkietah may have to wait a little longer for his first league start for Leeds.

"But between you and me it's going to be the same team," he then joked.

Bielsa's latest admission means Leeds look set to start the same 11 from their 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest, meaning no first league start for Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah despite scoring in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Salford City on Tuesday.