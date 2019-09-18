Erling Haaland wants to win Premier League with Leeds

Erling Haaland celebrates his Champions League hat-trick for Red Bull Salzburg

RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland once said he wants to win the Premier League with Leeds United after bettering his father Alf Inge.

The 19-year-old Norwegian scored a first-half hat-trick on his Champions League debut in a 6-2 thrashing of Genk in the Austrian side's opening Group E clash on Tuesday.

The teenager's goals have set tongues wagging in the UK due to the cult following of his dad, who once famously clashed with Roy Keane during his spell in England, which included playing for Manchester City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

Speaking back in 2017 to Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten while playing for Molde, Erling Haaland said: "I want to be the best. The dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds.

Erling Haaland's dad Alf-Inge (right) famously clashed with Roy Keane in the Premier League.

"In addition, the goal is to be a better player than Dad was. I hope to get more international matches than he did."

Haaland was born in Leeds and supports the Championship club, who are currently top of the table with five wins from their opening seven games.

Haaland signed for RB Salzburg in January for more than £4m and has already scored seven goals in 11 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga this term.