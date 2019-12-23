Leeds' team of the decade

Pablo Hernandez joined Leeds from Qatari club Al-Arabi in 2016

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Leeds fan Oscar Marriott from All Leeds TV gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Kiko Casilla

He has had his bad moments but undoubtedly the best shot-stopper Leeds have had since Nigel Martyn. Keeps clean sheets for fun.

Right-back: Luke Ayling

Mr Consistent who has that perfect balance between attacking and defending. Has become a cult hero for fans and has more than proven himself as a centre-back, too.

Centre-back: Pontus Jansson

He transformed a Leeds back line that had been shipping goals for years and in two out of his three seasons at Leeds he was voted into the Championship team of the year.

Centre-back: Liam Cooper

There were doubts over Cooper after an inconsistent first few seasons. However, over the last 18 months he has emerged as a formidable leader and a centre back who dominates his duels.

Left-back: Charlie Taylor

Came through the academy and put many of the senior defenders around him to shame during a dark time under Massimo Cellino. Left the club under a cloud but performances couldn't be questioned.

Defensive midfield: Kalvin Phillips

United-supporting Phillips has become known as the Yorkshire Pirlo. The finest passer of a ball many younger fans will have seen in a Leeds shirt and loves a tackle.

Defensive midfield: Lewis Cook

Another academy graduate who was a ray of light during a chaotic time for the club. In 2015 Leeds were heading for relegation to League One but 17-year-old Cook stood up and inspired the team to safety.

Attacking midfield: Robert Snodgrass

Season in and season out Snodgrass delivered. He was the heartbeat of the side during the rise from League One at the start of the decade.

Attacking midfield: Pablo Hernandez

El Magico who has brought so much joy to the fanbase. He has been a one man army at times and for three-and-a-half years, comfortably the most creative player in the league.

Attacking midfield: Max Gradel

He was only at the club for 18 months but has to be in this team of the decade. He scored 18 goals from the left wing during our first season back in the Championship.

Striker: Luciano Becchio

We have had a lot of fantastic strikers over the last decade but none have captured fans' imaginations like Luciano. The most selfless striker I have ever seen.