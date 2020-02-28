Kiko Casilla: Leeds goalkeeper banned for eight games over racist abuse

Kiko Casilla must attend face-to-face education after being found guilty

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been banned for eight games and fined £60,000 for racist comments made to Charlton winger Jonathan Leko.

An FA statement read: "Kiko Casilla has been suspended for eight matches with immediate effect, fined £60,000 and must attend face-to-face education after a breach of FA Rule E3(2) was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.

"The Leeds United Goalkeeper denied using abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an "Aggravated Breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin, towards a Charlton Athletic player during an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday 28 September 2019.

"The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons will be published on the week commencing Monday 2 March 2020."