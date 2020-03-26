Leeds United players volunteer to take wage deferral amid coronavirus disruption

Leeds United's players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral "for the foreseeable future".

The move will allow all 272 full-time non-football employees as well as the majority of casual staff to continue to be paid at Elland Road and the club's Thorp Arch training ground.

A Leeds statement read: "Leeds United can confirm that the players, coaching staff and senior management team have volunteered to take a wage deferral for the foreseeable future to ensure that all non-football staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch can be paid and the integrity of the business can be maintained during these uncertain times.

"The spread of the COVID-19 virus has seen the UK and many other nations around the world in a state of 'lockdown' and whilst there is a shared commitment to complete the season, there is no concrete plan for a return date with Marcelo Bielsa's side sitting top of the Sky Bet Championship with just nine games left to play."

Andrea Radrizzani has owned Leeds for almost three years

Speaking to Sky in Italy earlier this week, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said he felt the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will likely be a disaster for the club.

Leeds' statement added: "The lack of fixtures, cancellation of events, impact on ancillary revenue and closure of the football financing market will cost the club several million pounds each month."

3:30 Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear told Sky Sports News earlier this month that it is 'vital' for the EFL and Premier League seasons to be played to their conclusion Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear told Sky Sports News earlier this month that it is 'vital' for the EFL and Premier League seasons to be played to their conclusion

The Leeds first-team squad collectively reiterated their commitment to the club and urged fans to continue to play their part in helping stem the rise of the COVID-19 virus.

"Leeds United is a family, this is the culture that has been created by everyone at the club, from the players and the board to the staff and the supporters in the stands," a first-team statement read.

"We face uncertain times and therefore it is important that we all work together to find a way that the club can push through this period and end the season in the way we all hope we can.

"In the meantime, let's work as one to listen to the government advice and the health service and beat this virus."